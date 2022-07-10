×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Gwen Stefani Shows Off Her Signature Red Lipstick With a Black and White Checkered Coat and Nameplate Jewelry

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
gwen-stefani-hollywood-bowl-feature
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
View Gallery 30 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwen Stefani snapped a quick selfie to show off her signature bold red lip.

The “Just a Girl” songstress posted two pictures of herself on Thursday to her fans delight, the star promoting her makeup brand GXVE Beauty. In the image, Stefani wore the red lip that started it all, the caption reading, “Can’t believe how much @gxvebeauty has grown since the OG red lip.” The singer wore her “Anaheim Shine” clean high performance satin lipstick, tagging the product in both photos.

The “Rich Girl” was certainly blinged out for the occasion, donning layered upon layered of gold and silver necklaces. Some necklaces had pendants on them with words dotted with diamonds while others were simple gold chains without pendants, or sparkling silver. Stefani slipped on a faux-fur coat in a black and white checkered print to match her coffin shaped acrylics, popping the collar slightly. Underneath the fuzzy faux-fur, Stefani wore a simple white tank top, trying her best to balance out all of the bold accessories and outerwear. The singer wore multiple gold rings and kept her signature platinum blond locks up and back in a slick ponytail, the ends dyed black. Stefani’s makeup was clean and bold, her lids smoked out with a dark brown, complimenting the bright lip from her makeup collection.

While we can’t see what the singer was wearing for shoes, Stefani has been known to favor boots of all kinds. Whether they’re cowboy or combat, Stefani has worn a lot of boots in her time, especially when performing. Combat boots in black or white would compliment the pre-existing color scheme while balancing out the ensemble. Matching your shoes or accessories with a single color or pattern in your outfit will make the look appear more cohesive and put together. It’s really as simple as that.

Related

Paris Hilton Quotes 'The Simple Life' In a Sparkling Silver Bodysuit and Matching Boots

Cardi B Keeps the Sequin Look Going in Pink Mesh Bodysuit and Matching Booties at Wireless Festival

SZA Channels 90s Grunge in a Black Mini Dress and Chunky Combat Boots at London's Wireless Festival

Click through the gallery to see Stefani’s best style moments.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad