Gwen Stefani Shows Off Her Signature Red Lipstick With a Black and White Checkered Coat and Nameplate Jewelry

Gwen Stefani snapped a quick selfie to show off her signature bold red lip.

The “Just a Girl” songstress posted two pictures of herself on Thursday to her fans delight, the star promoting her makeup brand GXVE Beauty. In the image, Stefani wore the red lip that started it all, the caption reading, “Can’t believe how much @gxvebeauty has grown since the OG red lip.” The singer wore her “Anaheim Shine” clean high performance satin lipstick, tagging the product in both photos.

The “Rich Girl” was certainly blinged out for the occasion, donning layered upon layered of gold and silver necklaces. Some necklaces had pendants on them with words dotted with diamonds while others were simple gold chains without pendants, or sparkling silver. Stefani slipped on a faux-fur coat in a black and white checkered print to match her coffin shaped acrylics, popping the collar slightly. Underneath the fuzzy faux-fur, Stefani wore a simple white tank top, trying her best to balance out all of the bold accessories and outerwear. The singer wore multiple gold rings and kept her signature platinum blond locks up and back in a slick ponytail, the ends dyed black. Stefani’s makeup was clean and bold, her lids smoked out with a dark brown, complimenting the bright lip from her makeup collection.

While we can’t see what the singer was wearing for shoes, Stefani has been known to favor boots of all kinds. Whether they’re cowboy or combat, Stefani has worn a lot of boots in her time, especially when performing. Combat boots in black or white would compliment the pre-existing color scheme while balancing out the ensemble. Matching your shoes or accessories with a single color or pattern in your outfit will make the look appear more cohesive and put together. It’s really as simple as that.