×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Gwen Stefani Slays With Circus-Inspired Glam in Liquid Leather Pants & Dr. Martens Boots at Hollywood Bowl’s 100th Anniversary Concert

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
gwen-stefani-hollywood-bowl-feature
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
Gwen Stefani’s Top Street Style Moments
View Gallery 30 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwen Stefani helped the Hollywood Bowl celebrate its 100th birthday with a riveting performance complete with extreme costuming on Saturday in Los Angeles.

 Gwen Stefani at the Hollywood Bowl Opening Night.
Gwen Stefani at the Hollywood Bowl Opening Night.
CREDIT: Craig T. Mathew/Mathew Imaging
 Gwen Stefani at the Hollywood Bowl Opening Night.
Gwen Stefani at the Hollywood Bowl Opening Night.
CREDIT: Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging

Stefani wore a garment with multiple embellishments, getting more glamorous as she got to the stage. The look saw vinyl black pants and a ringmaster-inspired coat complete with decorative gold clasps and pins. The jacket was broad and squared off at the shoulders while the rest of the garment was fitted and tailored to Stefani’s frame.

As she reached the stage for her performance, Stefani donned a large black skirt to amp up the drama. The front of the massive piece was kept open for ease of movement. The look wasn’t complete without black platform Dr. Martens boots that Stefani wore, making her presence grand on stage with all that extra height. It was a concert to remember, with an unforgettable outfit too.

Related

Britney Spears's Favorite Bejeweled Sweater Gets Slick Finish With Pointy Ankle Boots

Olivia Rodrigo Is Peak '90s at Target in Teddybear Dress & Dr. Martens Boots for 'Sour' Anniversary Celebration

Gwen Stefani Subtly Revives Her Y2K Style at Rehearsal for Hollywood Bowl Concert

 Gwen Stefani at the Hollywood Bowl Opening Night.
Gwen Stefani at the Hollywood Bowl Opening Night.
CREDIT: Craig T. Mathew/Mathew Imaging

Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl kicked off the iconic venue’s celebration of its first 100 seasons with a lineup of
sensational performances featuring Gwen Stefani, LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. The LA Phil opened the evening with the world premiere of Centennial Overture, written by legendary composer John Williams, who made a surprise guest appearance to conduct the work commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Hollywood Bowl. The Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl benefit concert raised more than $2.46M for the LA Phil’s learning and community initiatives and programs (including YOLA), which serve more than 150,000 youth, families, and teachers every year.

Gwen Stefani at the Hollywood Bowl Opening Night.
Gwen Stefani at the Hollywood Bowl Opening Night.
CREDIT: Craig T. Mathew/Mathew Imaging

Complement your ensemble with a pair of combat boots for a rugged appearance.

Steve Madden Betty Black Boots
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Betty Black Boots, $100.

Prada Monolith Mini Bag Lug Sole Combat Boot
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Prada Monolith Mini Bag Lug Sole Combat Boot, $1,580.

Marc Fisher Adie 2 Combat Boot
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Adie 2 Combat Boot, $100.

Click through the gallery to see some of Gwen Stefani’s best street style looks. 

TOMS Sponsored By TOMS

Building Business to Improve Lives

TOMS discusses its approach to mental health awareness and female empowerment through impact initiatives in the footwear segment.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad