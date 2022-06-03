Gwen Stefani Subtly Revives Her Y2K Style at Rehearsal for Hollywood Bowl Concert

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwen Stefani is headlining at the Hollywood Bowl tonight, much to fans’ delight.

The singer posted a teaser video on her Instagram yesterday, showing her excitement for her upcoming stint, backed by an acclaimed orchestra. The concert is meant to celebrate the venue’s 100th-year celebration with a lineup of incredible talents. The star spoke about the event on her social media, the post’s caption reading, “see u tomorrow LA 🤩💕 joining forces with legendary @gustavodudamel and iconic @laphil to kick off the @hollywoodbowl’s 100th season! 🙌🏻🎉”

For her rehearsal, Stefani dressed in a cozy outfit, taking a selfie of her ensemble for good measure. The singer wore a white cropped tee tied up in the front. The shirt was slightly baggy and layered over a black tank top. Stefani coordinated with orange, black, and gray plaid pants with a baggy fit and a 2000s-esque low-rise waist.

For accessories, the “Rich Girl” songstress wore round purple and white tortoiseshell sunglasses with black lenses and layered on two shiny gold necklaces.

Stefani popped on her signature red lip and she was ready to prep for the concert. The outfit looks like something the star would wear to rehearsal. It’s a look that offered mobility for any dancing and quick movements across the stage.

Gwen Stefani at the Hollywood Bowl. CREDIT: Via Instagram

The star kept up the comfy theme, slipping into clean-looking sneakers with white laces to match. The shoes seemed to be low-tops with a rounded toe, something far from a chunky pair of dad sneakers that might trip the singer up during practice.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

