Gwen Stefani Embraces Y2K Style in Checkered Miniskirt & Neon Green Cowboy Boots

Gwen Stefani is channeling Y2K style with her latest look.

The singer showed off her lime green and white checkered Oscar de la Renta three-piece set on her stylist Rob Zangardi’s Instagram yesterday.

Stefani wore a wool crop top with spaghetti straps that laid over a wool coat. She paired it with a miniskirt and black fishnet stockings to bring some contrast to the vibrant look.

The singer accessorized with ruched gold hoops and a variety of gold necklaces featuring a pearl necklace.

The singer’s platinum blond hair was styled into a sleek high ponytail with soft curls towards the ends. Her glowing makeup featured a soft eye look and a dark mauve lip.

For her footwear, the singer slipped on a pair of green Buerlangma cowboy boots with asymmetrical lining. The pointed-toe boots added height to the look with a stiletto heel. The designer boots featured white cutouts to perfectly match her wool set.

Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked leather heel. Most often made of leather, cowboy boots have a shaft that extends almost to the wearer’s mid-calf. This style of boot often features artistic inlay and overlay designs as decorative features up the shaft and across the vamp.

Whether she’s coaching the new singers on “The Voice” or attending a red carpet event Stefani is always using products from her cosmetics brand Gxve Beauty to create her beauty looks. Stefani recently released her beauty brand this past March. The whole line is inspired by the singer’s iconic looks and years of doing her own makeup backstage for her performances. The beauty brand is made up of products with rich pigmented long-lasting formulas that allow makeup lovers to express their creativity all day.

