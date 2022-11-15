Gwen Stefani Clashes Patterns in Gold Checkered Minidress With Floral Miniskirt & Knee-High Boots on ‘The Voice’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwen Stefani styled several prints and sequins while filming the last episode of “The Voice.”

The “Hollaback Girl” singer sparkled on Monday night. Stefani appeared on the singing competition show, as she serves as a coach alongside her husband Blake Shelton, as well as Camila Cabello and John Legend. For this episode, Stefani donned a gold minidress paired with a colorful miniskirt.

The Nasty Gal dress featured sparkly gold and brown checkered print. She tucked the minidress inside a metallic miniskirt by Dolce & Gabbana. The skirt featured florals in gold, green purple and more colors with several sparkles embellished.

Stefani on the set of “The Voice” at Universal City, Calif. on Nov. 14. CREDIT: NBC

Stefani added an army green jacket with large sequins and accessorized her look with black fishnet tights, a jeweled headband, rings and earrings.

The “Sweet Escape” singer slipped into knee-high boots to round out the ensemble. Her colorful boots matched her skirt, with a yellow-gold tone with pops of green and purple. The boots featured a similar floral print and were completed with a sharp, pointed toe and a thin heel that reached at least 3 inches.

John Legend, Stefani, Camila Cabello, Carson Daly and Blake Shelton on the set of ‘The Voice’ at Universal City, Calif. on Nov. 14. CREDIT: NBC

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

PHOTOS: Gwen Stefani’s best street style looks through the years.