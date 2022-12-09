Gwen Stefani Plays With Patterns in Swirl Dress, Checkered Cardigan & Houndstooth Boots for ‘Gloss Angeles Beauty’ Podcast

Gwen Stefani stopped by the “Gloss Angeles Beauty” podcast to chat about her own beauty brand GXVE with hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan Christensen. To announce the interview, the singer posed in another whimsical outfit. In a post shared to her Instagram page afternoon, Stefani appears wearing a black and white look with different patterns.

The “Rich Girl” songstress’ look centered around an asymmetrical midi dress by Stella McCartney. The dress featured a singular long sleeve and a funky wavy hem that mimicked the movement of the black and white swirls on the garment. The optical illusion ensemble was worn underneath a black and white checkerboard cardigan made of a chunky knit for a cozy oversized feel.

On the accessories front, Stefani wore a mixture of silver and gold rings, a pendant necklace, and studs, each addition working to bring the sparkle.

Continuing with her clashing patterns theme, Stefani stepped out in coordinating white and black houndstooth ankle boots fitted with pointed toes, stiletto heels, and a sleek silhouette. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Gwen Stefani attends the live semifinal episode of “The Voice.” CREDIT: Chris Haston/NBC

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas, and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, Dsquared2, and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfortable footwear, including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

