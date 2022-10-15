Gwen Stefani Slo-Mo Runs in Floral Two-Piece and Metallic Orange Boots

Gwen Stefani got dramatic, running towards her camera while showing off her outfit in slow-motion for an Instagram video yesterday. The short clip saw Stefani wearing a billowing two-piece Cult Gaia set and colorful boots.

Veering away from fall neutrals and knits, Stefani’s floral set consisted of an asymmetrical top with one bell sleeve and equally flowy bell bottom trousers. Made up of vibrant red, yellow, and metallic pink, the floral pattern blossomed across a peachy nude fabric with throngs of green placed here and there. Celebrating all things flowers, Stefani accessorized with downward facing blooming botanical floret earrings also from Cult Gaia.

Further mirroring the sparkle in her matching set, the No Doubt lead singer stepped into orange chrome booties with sharp exaggerated toes and three to four inch block heels that offered Stefani a boost in height. While the style is anything but average, under the shiny hue, a simple and rather versatile silhouette remains.

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely wearable shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots. Ankle boots can also be a perfect transitional piece for any season.

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas, and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, Dsquared2, and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

PHOTOS: Take a look at Gwen Stefani’s best street style looks.