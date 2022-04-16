×
Gwen Stefani Gives Stylish Cowgirl Vibes in a Denim Jacket, Cutoffs and Fendi Western Boots for Country Thunder

By Jacorey Moon
Gwen Stefani put a spin on cowgirl attire.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her fashion-forward, western-inspired look for the Country Thunder music festival in Florence, Arizona, that kicked off this week. Stefani took the stage with her husband, Blake Shelton, on Thursday night.

For the outfit, Stefani donned a denim jacket that was bleached throughout and led to a full discolored appearance towards the bottom of the piece and on the sleeves. Underneath, she wore a red, white and blue plaid button, that was open, to showcase her white T-shirt and red undergarments. Stefani teamed her jacket with denim cutoff shorts that added a rugged edge to her ensemble.

Stefani kept her accessories simple, opting for black fishnets and a metallic necklace with shiny silver rings.

Red, white and blue Fendi boots grounded her look. The shoes were western-inspired and had a pointed-toe silhouette. The boots also incorporated the brand’s signature double “F” logo splashed across the front of them.

The “Luxurious” singer has a unique and bold clothing taste. For example, she recently wore a black Wolford bodysuit and blue and white checkerboard skater pants paired with white Timberland boots for a chic take on NASCAR style. She also donned a red and black plaid jacket paired with denim short-shorts, a black cropped tank-top and brown DSquared2 cowboy boots for a trendy Instagram post.

Stefani has also strived to create a name for herself within the fashion industry. In 2004, she created her L.A.M.B. clothing and accessories line. She has also modeled in cosmetics campaigns for L’Oreal and Gxve.

Click through the gallery to see Stefani’s best street style looks. 

