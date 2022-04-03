×
Gwen Stefani Thanks Husband Blake Shelton for Giving Her ‘Excuse’ to Buy DSquared2 Cowboy Boots

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani is clearly a fan of the Western trend.

In a new instagram post, the songstress thanks husband, country music star Blake Shelton, for giving her an excuse to buy DSquared2 cowboy boots.

 

In the shot, she pairs the boots with a red-and-black plaid jacket and fringe, denim short-shorts.

Stefani also gave a nod to her pop aesthetic, incorporating pieces such as a black cropped tank-top, fishnet tights, long checkerboard nails and several iced-out jewelry pieces.

This isn’t the first time she’s drawn style inspiration from her husband.

The “Hollaback Girl” shared a fun video on Instagram last month that showed her teasing Shelton in his clothes.

In the caption of the post, Stefani wrote, “Why come back as a Country Boy when I can dress like one now?!🤠 #CountryMusic”

She started the video wearing a T-shirt that had a graphic of her husband printed across the front paired with black graphic-print leggings.

Stefani then changed into Shelton’s camouflage jacket. On the lower half, she wore a pair of Shelton’s baggy light-wash jeans that played with oversized proportions.

To ground everything, she went with a pair of tall brown cowboy boots that had reptilian detailing along the front.

The “Luxurious” singer has a unique and bold clothing taste. For example, she recently wore a black Wolford bodysuit and blue and white checkerboard skater pants paired with white Timberland boots for a stylish take on Nascar style. — With contributions from Jacorey Moon 

