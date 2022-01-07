Gwen Stefani Is Ready for the Rodeo in Crystal Denim Shorts, Matching Bustier and Sparkling Boots

Gwen Stefani certainly knows how to surprise her fans. The “Luxurious” songstress made her followers go bananas after she shared some big news on Instagram in a head-turning outfit.

On Thursday, the sensational singer confirmed that she will be performing at Houston Rodeo in March. “I’m performing at the @RODEOHOUSTON !! 3.15.22 ! Tix go on sale January 13th at 10am ct…get ready ❤️ gx,” Stefani captioned the photos.

While her fans are thrilled to see her perform at the event, many were distracted by her appearance. Stefani plugged the news in two striking ensembles. In the first photo, the “Trolls” star dons a hot pink Western shirt that was complete with silver tassel detailing. She paired the bright top with a bedazzled crop top and mini micro shorts.

“The Voice” host accessorized her snazzy outfit with a glittery cowgirl hat and fishnet tights. She styled her blond locs in soft curls and opted for her signature red lip. On her feet were a pair of slouchy knee-high boots. Stefani’s footwear choice was adorned with crystal embellishments and featured a sharp pointed-toe and a chunky Western heel.

In the second image, the “Hey Baby” artist wore a black bra that was complimented with a choker necklace and a plaid shirt, which she draped over her shoulders. She accessorized the look with two belts, one around her waist and another on her hips that included several black tassels. She swapped her loose curls for a sleek high ponytail and finished off her look with neutral makeup and winged eyeliner. When it came down to the shoes, she elevated the risky ensemble with black thigh high boots.

Stefani is undeniably a fashion girl. She frequently steps out in sparkly pumps from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. For more casual moments, the musician sports comfy footwear like Vans sneakers, Crocs clogs and boots from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein.

