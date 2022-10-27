Gwen Stefani Blooms in Floral Dress & Gold Stiletto Boots at 2022 Matrix Awards With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani attended the 2022 Matrix Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on Oct. 26 with her husband, country singer Blake Shelton.

The “Sweet Escape” singer wore a light pink Alessandra Rich fitted turtleneck minidress that featured puff long sleeves and ruffled trim. The dress was covered in a green and yellow rose pattern. She added nude fishnet stockings to the look.

Stefani matched her accessories to her floral dress with rose gold rose earrings and a ring. She kept to the theme with every detail with a metallic pink handbag that featured a silver chain.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 2022 Matrix Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on October 26, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Stefani kept her platinum blonde hair in a half-up style with soft curls. Her glamorous makeup featured a smokey eye look with a light mauve lip. The singer has recently been consistently working with the Emmy-nominated hairstylist Suzette Boozer who has also worked with Paris Hilton and Tatiana Gabrielle.

For her footwear, the singer went with gold calf-high boots by Alexandre Vauthier. The closed-toe shoes featured a pointed toe and a 4-inch heel. The boots had a metallic faux leather finish with a leather sole.

A closer look of Gwen Stefani’s gold boots. CREDIT: Getty Images

Her husband opted for a neutral look with a classic black tuxedo which he paired with a white button-down shirt and a black vest. Shelton paired the formal top with his signature dark blue jeans. To complete the ensemble, Shelton added black patent leather laceless dress shoes to the look.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 2022 Matrix Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on October 26, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

