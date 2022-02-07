Gwen Stefani Gets Nascar Style Inspo With Blake Shelton in Checkered Skater Pants & Timberland Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Singer and songwriter Gwen Stefani shared a snippet of her family’s day out on her Instagram stories over the weekend.

The mom-of-three cuddled her kids and danced to some of Ice Cube’s music with her husband and former “The Voice” costar Blake Shelton at a Nascar game. She was dressed in a casual, on-the-go look. The singer was styled in a black Wolford bodysuit and some slouchy blue and white jeans. The jeans were adorned with zipper details and fit the singer like a glove.

For footwear, Stefani stepped into limited edition “Ghost White” boots from Timberland, giving the singer some height with the sturdy shoe. The simple white boots matched the look perfectly, offering up a sporty vibe that Stefani is known for. The skater pants are baggy and casual, kept fun with the checkered blue and white prints. It’s a look made perfect for the raceway. The singer paired the otherwise plain look with a glossy red lip to add some drama.

Meanwhile, Shelton was dressed properly for the event, donning a camo cap, black button-down, and jeans. The pair cuddled close as they watched the race.

