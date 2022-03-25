Gwen Stefani Delivers Country Girl Energy in Cowboy Boots Wearing Blake Shelton’s Clothes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s official. There is no look that Gwen Stefani can’t pull off, and her most recent outfit proves it. The “Hollaback Girl” shared a fun video on Instagram Wednesday that showed her teasing her husband, country music star Blake Shelton, in his clothes.

In the caption of the post, Stefani wrote, “Why come back as a Country Boy when I can dress like one now?!🤠 #CountryMusic”

She started the video wearing a T-shirt that had a graphic of her husband printed across the front paired with black graphic-print leggings.

Stefani then changed into Shelton’s camouflage jacket. On the lower half, she wore a pair of baggy light-wash jeans that, although it was ironic due to the clothing belonging to her husband, played with oversized proportions.

As for accessories, Stefani topped off her ensemble with a green and white baseball cap and a few layered necklaces.

To ground everything, she went with a pair of tall brown cowboy boots that had reptilian detailing along the front.

The “Luxurious” singer has a unique and bold clothing taste. For example, she recently wore a black Wolford bodysuit and blue and white checkerboard skater pants paired with white Timberland boots for a stylish take on Nascar style.

Stefani has also strived to create a name for herself within the fashion industry. In 2004, she created her L.A.M.B. clothing and accessories line. She has also modeled in cosmetics campaigns for brands like L’Oreal and Gxve.

Click through the gallery to see Stefani’s best street style looks.

