Gwen Stefani Sings Romantic Duet in Hot Pink Corset, Tutu & Rugged Boots for Blake Shelton’s Birthday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwen Stefani sang a love-filled duet with her husband Blake Shelton, who turned 46 years old today, in an all-pink ensemble in a video shared to Instagram.

“I don’t wanna luv nobody but u:) happy birthday @blakeshelton 🥰😘💋🥳” Stefani wrote in the caption.

The hitmaker stepped on stage in a pink corset top with a structured bodice. The hot pink top was paired with a flouncy and voluminous tutu. The whimsical fashion choice has been seen on Stefani before, the singer simply perfecting the look here.

The pop sensation slipped on a gold bracelet and a gold chain necklace to bump up the glamour. She wore her iconic platinum blond hair up in a high spiky ponytail, the lengthy locks falling down her back as she sang.

The hot pink fashion trend has been taking summer 2022 by storm. Brands including Versace and Valentino popularized the monochromatic look and since then, hot pink outfits have been worn by the likes of Zendaya, Lizzo, Lana Condor and Vanessa Hudgens.

For footwear, the video shows a glimpse of Stefani’s shoe game, revealing a pair of platform boots in black. The footwear was made of shiny material with large rounded toes. The boots give the star a boost while allowing her to sing and dance on stage seamlessly. Stefani loves boots. The comfort mixed with the commanding presence of a militaristic-looking shoe makes for a great addition to any outfit. Stefani seems to enjoy mixing a rugged and tough aesthetic with something delicate, and this outfit is doing just that.

Complement your ensemble with a pair of combat boots for a rugged appearance.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Betty Black Boots, $100.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Prada Monolith Mini Bag Lug Sole Combat Boot, $1,580.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Adie 2 Combat Boot, $100.