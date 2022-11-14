Gwen Stefani Brings A-Game Style in Ripped Jeans & White Pointy Boots To Support Arizona Cardinals With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed their Sunday supporting the Arizona Cardinals as they faced the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Nov. 13.

The “Sweet Escape” singer brought her A-game style to the sidelines. Stefani layered up with a white fitted turtleneck top that matched perfectly with her white bomber jacket with an asymmetrical zipper closure. The pop star paired the chic top with ripped baggy jeans.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are seen on the sidelines during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 13, 2022. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

To accessorize, Stefani wore several sparkling gold diamond rings to match her set of personalized bangles with one plated with her beauty brand’s name “GXVE”. She added an oversized pair of textured hoops to the look. She completed her accessories with a round pair of floral sunglasses and a white leather cutout crossbody bag.

The singer slipped into a pair of white leather boots for the look. The pointed-toe boots featured a ruched baggy sleeve that covered the back of the shoe. Knowing Stefani’s usual footwear choices, she is most likely sporting a stiletto heel that’s at least 3 inches tall.

Stefani kept her platinum blond hair in a sleek braid to keep the attention on her glamorous makeup that featured a bronze eye and a glossy nude lip. Whether she’s making a red carpet appearance or coaching the new singers on “The Voice”, Stefani is always using products from her cosmetics brand Gxve Beauty to create her beauty looks. Sometimes she does her own makeup but she always leaves her hairstyles up to the Emmy-nominated hairstylist Suzette Boozer who has also worked with stars like Paris Hilton and Tatiana Gabrielle.

While the pop singer looked simply chic, Shelton went for a more rugged look. The country singer wore a black button-up shirt with a camouflage jacket. He paired the look with his signature blue jeans. His footwear featured an olive green sneaker that seemed to have an arched sole and a laced-up closure. Shelton completed his look with a Cardinals hat.

