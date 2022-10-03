Gwen Stefani Embraces the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Spiked Louboutin Boots on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Gwen Stefani celebrated her birthday in edgy style on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The 53-year-old singer was interviewed by Kelly Clarkson and talked about her red carpet style, the new season of “The Voice” and her relationship with Blake Shelton.

Stefani wore a gray sweatshirt over a white button-up blouse with slit sleeves. The look recalled the “no-pants” trend that influencers such as Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and countless more embraced ubiquitously on the streets throughout 2018. It made a revival in in September with Karlie Kloss, in July with Maren Morris on “Today” show, last June with Chrissy Teigen’s appearance on “Late Late Show With James Corden and in May with Sophie Turner, among other stars in recent months.

Gwen Stefani arriving on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Oct. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal

The hero piece of her ensemble was her sparkling Christian Louboutin stiletto boots. The 4-inch pointed-toe silver boots had multi-shaped spikes in gold and silver, with a wrapped stiletto heel and a zipper at the instep.

Stefani accessorized with an assortment of silver and gold bangles and rings featuring a blue sapphire statement ring. She opted for a gold-linked layered necklace. The singer kept her infamous platinum blond hair in a soft wave style with her makeup kept minimal with a glossy nude lip. Her glamorous look was created by hair stylist Suzette Boozer and makeup artist Erneteo Casillas.

Gwen Stefani visits The Kelly Clarkson Show on Oct, 3, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal

The singer is usually styled by Marta Del Rio who has also worked with Christina Aguilera, Dove Cameron and Billie Eilish.

Stefani and Clarkson were also joined by Melissa Villaseñor, who played the “Sweet Escape” singer on “Saturday Night Live.”

During the interview, Stefani also discussed her cosmetics brand Gxve Beauty. Stefani released her beauty brand in March, inspired by the singer’s iconic looks and years of doing her own makeup backstage for her performances. The beauty brand is made up of products with rich pigmented long-lasting formulas that allow makeup lovers to express their creativity all day. Her line is available for purchase on the brand’s website and in-store at Sephora.

