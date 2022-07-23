Gugu Mbatha-Raw Makes Unexpected Color Combo Look Glam in Strapless Dress & Bow Heels for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw paired an unlikely color combination together for her latest press event.

The actress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night. For her appearance, Mbatha-Raw wore a silk dress from Sabina Bilenko Demi Couture, the same house that dressed Ciara for the ESPYS just the day before.

Mbatha-Raw and Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on July 21. CREDIT: NBC

The dress featured a lilac-colored silk material with emerald green detailing. The garment featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette covered in green jewel embroidery, and the dress also included green buttons. Mbatha-Raw added small pearl earrings but otherwise left her outfit accessory-free.

The “Beauty and the Beast” actress matched her shoes to her dress. She wore a pair of emerald green strappy sandals that were the exact same color as the green details in her dress. The shoes featured an ankle strap as well as a strap across the toes for extra support. More interest was added to the heel with the help of a bow detail covering the toe strap. Her heels added at least 3 inches to Mbatha-Raw’s height.

She talked about season 2 of “Loki,” working with Tom Hiddleston and filming underwater scenes for her show “Surface” while on the late-night show.

When it comes to her personal style, Mbatha-Raw tends to steer toward elegant and feminine pieces, especially on the red carpet. She’s styled dresses from the likes of Dior, Roksanda, Louis Vuitton and more. On the footwear front, she regularly dons strappy sandals with metallic hues or covered in fun embellishments.

