Greta Gerwig Mixes Comfort and Style In Pajama-Inspired Outfit and Crystalized Mules at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Great Gerwig got cozy while making her way to the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy today.

The second day of the eleven-day event saw the “Lady Bird” director wearing a pajama-inspired ensemble and eye-catching footwear alongside fellow director Noah Baumbach. Baumbach is also the director of “White Noise,” a film that Gerwig stars in that was shown during the film festival.

Greta Gerwig and Director Noah Baumbach are seen during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Gerwig’s outfit consisted of a matching silky set in bluish black, both the top and bottoms lined with white trim. The oversized nightwear was paired with a diamond ring and earrings, further accessorized with black and orange tinted Gucci sunglasses and a cream and gold Gucci bag.

Related Machine Gun Kelly Goes Punk in Pink High Water Pants and Fluffy Bucket Hat At The Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony For Avril Lavigne Dionne Warwick Gets Sporty-Chic in Baby Blue Tracksuit and White Clogs to U.S. Open Kate Beckinsale Elevates Resort-Chic Look In Colorful Caftan and 7-inch Heels While Enjoying the Warm Weather

For footwear, the actress wore chunky black mules dotted with reflective crystals that further dressed up the ensemble. The classic style featured an open back without any strap or constraint on the heel.

Greta Gerwig and Director Noah Baumbach are seen during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Greta Gerwig seen during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

“White Noise” is an upcoming black comedy featuring big names like Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle written and directed by Noah Baumbach and adapted from the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo. It is Baumbach’s eleventh narrative feature film and the first not to be based on an original story of his own. The film is set to release in the United States on Nov. 25 before its streaming release on Dec. 30 by Netflix.

Greta Gerwig seen during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

PHOTOS: Check out Gucci’s film-inspired “Exquisite” campaign.