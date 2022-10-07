×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Greta Gerwig Channels Upcoming Movie in Barbiecore Pink Sheer Dress & Matching Platforms

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
GettyImages-1243791236-3
The Best ‘Barbiecore’ Inspiration, From the Runway to the Red Carpet
The Best ‘Barbiecore’ Inspiration, From the Runway to the Red Carpet
The Best ‘Barbiecore’ Inspiration, From the Runway to the Red Carpet
The Best ‘Barbiecore’ Inspiration, From the Runway to the Red Carpet
View Gallery 34 Images

Greta Gerwig took a note out of her character’s stylebook with her latest outfit.

The director attended the Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences Women In Film Lunch at Claridge’s Hotel in London today. To the event, Gerwig donned a bright pink ensemble that looked straight out of Barbie’s closet, which is fitting as Gerwig is currently directing the 2023 film, “Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Gerwig attends the Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences Women In Film Lunch on Oct. 7.
CREDIT: David M. Benett / Contributor

Gerwig’s sheer button-down dress featured ruffling throughout and three-quarter-length sleeves. The dress reached Gerwig’s ankles. She added simple earrings, a few rings and a matching bright pink Valentino handle bag to the outfit.

Underneath the sheer gown, Gerwig’s shoes were barely visible. She appeared to be wearing matching bright pink platform heels, making the outfit truly monochromatic. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Greta Gerwig attends the Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences Women In Film Lunch at Claridge's Hotel on October 7, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Gerwig attends the Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences Women In Film Lunch on Oct. 7.
CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Not only have platform heels captivated the fashion world, but Barbiecore has as well. Earlier this year, Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli dressed a handful of guests at the brand’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023 show in hot pink hues from the brand’s fall ‘22 “Pink PP” collection, including Anne Hathaway in an embellished mini dress and the highest hot pink platforms.

PHOTOS: Click here to see more celebrities styling the Barbiecore pink trend in this gallery.

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad