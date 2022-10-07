Greta Gerwig Channels Upcoming Movie in Barbiecore Pink Sheer Dress & Matching Platforms

Greta Gerwig took a note out of her character’s stylebook with her latest outfit.

The director attended the Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences Women In Film Lunch at Claridge’s Hotel in London today. To the event, Gerwig donned a bright pink ensemble that looked straight out of Barbie’s closet, which is fitting as Gerwig is currently directing the 2023 film, “Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Gerwig attends the Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences Women In Film Lunch on Oct. 7. CREDIT: David M. Benett / Contributor

Gerwig’s sheer button-down dress featured ruffling throughout and three-quarter-length sleeves. The dress reached Gerwig’s ankles. She added simple earrings, a few rings and a matching bright pink Valentino handle bag to the outfit.

Underneath the sheer gown, Gerwig’s shoes were barely visible. She appeared to be wearing matching bright pink platform heels, making the outfit truly monochromatic. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Gerwig attends the Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences Women In Film Lunch on Oct. 7. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Not only have platform heels captivated the fashion world, but Barbiecore has as well. Earlier this year, Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli dressed a handful of guests at the brand’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023 show in hot pink hues from the brand’s fall ‘22 “Pink PP” collection, including Anne Hathaway in an embellished mini dress and the highest hot pink platforms.

