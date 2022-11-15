Goldie Hawn Elevates Gothic Embellished Jacket With Metallic Ankle Boots at ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Goldie Hawn made an elegant arrival at the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” red carpet premiere in Los Angeles at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 14. The actress was supporting her daughter, Kate Hudson, who plays Birdie Jay in the new mystery film that will have a limited theatrical release on Nov. 23, before its streaming release on Netflix on Dec. 23.

For the occasion, Hawn wore the Gothic Spire Embellished Jacket by Libertine. The $6,250.00 jacket featured metallic embellishments at front of the body and sleeves. The “Overboard” actress paired the piece with a satin black top with a ruffled overlay and spaghetti straps. The actress added black skinny pants to complete the look.

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson attend the premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

To match the shining details on her jacket, Hawn opted for silver-toned jewelry that featured a diamond ring, textured hoops, and a lotus pendant necklace with a pink tourmaline stone. She added a black handbag with metallic silver accents to the look.

Goldie Hawn attends Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” U.S. premiere at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

Hawn kept her dirty blond hair in a messy updo style with her infamous bangs facing forward to bring attention to her glamorous makeup that featured a smokey eye and a glossy pink lip.

The actress completed her look with a pair of silver ankle boots. The pointed-toe heels matched perfectly with the accents of the rest of her outfit. The metallic boots added height to the look with black block heels.

A closer look at Goldie Hawn’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Goldie Hawn attends Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” U.S. premiere at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Although the “Death Becomes Her” star has taken a break from acting, Hawn continues to be a familiar face in the fashion realm. She recently starred in a campaign with her daughter for Stuart Weitzman’s spring 2022 campaign. Hawn also worked on a collaboration with Hudson back in 2018 for her successful athleisure brand Fabletics. The two created a capsule collection to benefit The Goldie Hawn Foundation’s MindUP educational program. The line is inspired by Hawn’s personal style with off-the-shoulder tops and flared pants in soft colors like purple and olive. Many of the pieces feature a custom lotus flower design which is symbolic of Hawn’s current meditation rituals.