Gladys Knight Rocks Black Lather Jacket and Baseball Cap at U.S. Open

By Gabriela Keiderling
Style rippled through the crowd, as thousands gathered to watch the first-round center court match at the 2022 U.S. Open held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York on Monday. Among those, Gladys Knight stood out in an all-black ensemble.

Knight wore a leather jacket over a dark sweater vest and black pants. The black leather jacket was a cropped Moto style, a sleek cut that elevated the rest of her outfit and flattered her figure. Although it’s not possible to see in the photo, Gladys was wearing a white shirt under the jacket and vest combo.

Serena Williams first round match at the 2022 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center in New York City, NY, USA, on August 29, 2022.
CREDIT: Corinne Dubreuil/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

In a logo-less baseball cap, Gladys wore silver jewelry in lieu of color. With hoop earrings, a necklace, and a ring, the Grammy Award winner kept her accessories simple and silver.

The singer often keeps her style clean, letting the silhouettes subtly shape the style. The juxtaposition of leather with silver gives a youthful edge to the outfit, a chic US Open ensemble that makes her center stage at center court.

The U.S. Open is the final 2022 Grand Slam tennis tournament, held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. 128 players will be competing in this year’s competition, including Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit. The event also draws a range of celebrity guests; so far, this year’s has included Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson, Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman and Bella Hadid.

PHOTOS:  U.S. Open 2022 Celebrity Arrivals Bring Out Grand Slam Style 

