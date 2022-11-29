Gisele Bündchen Goes Sporty-Chic in Black Running Sneakers With Cropped Tank Top & Leggings

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gisele Bündchen showcased her sporty sleek style while out in Miami, Fla. on Nov. 29. The Brazilian supermodel served a monochromatic moment in athleisure attire.

Bündchen was spotted out in a cropped tank top that had thin spaghetti straps and a square neckline. She coordinated the lightweight separate with high-waist capri leggings. Sticking to a chill vibe, the businesswoman styled her hair in a braided ponytail and covered it with a grey cap.

The 42-year-old star kept her accessories minimal and only added small stud earrings and a black watch. She carried a white poster in her hand as well as her cellphone and a water bottle.

When it came down to the shoes, Bündchen complete her look with the On Cloud 5 Waterproof sneakers. Retailing for $170, the all-black silhouette has a round toe with the brand’s logo near the upper. The shoe style finishes with a high counter for extra support and sits on a rigged sole that offers greater traction.

The On Cloud 5 Waterproof sneaker was made to keep you moving while keeping the elements out. The sneaker features an updated waterproof membrane made of recycled materials, an elastic speed lacing system, an updated midsole for more cushion, and a responsive CloudTec sole.

Comfortable and supportive yet still chic, black sneakers are more elevated than their counterparts. The sleek style offers endless versatility and is arguably much easier to clean.

