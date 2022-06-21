Gisele Bündchen Impressively Dances to Lizzo’s Viral ‘About Damn Time’ Challenge in Versatile Activewear & Sneakers With Justin Neto

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gisele Bündchen got playful today dancing to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” in a gray activewear set. Justin Neto joined her and boosted energy in the room with his own flair. It’s interesting to see the model try on a different dark shade as she has worn many black ensembles in the last month.

The workout suit featured a sports bra and legging set. Along with thin straps, the sports bra had a square neck and a lining under the bust for support. She coordinated with high-waisted leggings.

The set is versatile and practical for different physically active events, as Bündchen and Neto demonstrated with gusto.

Getting all of the moves right, Bündchen kept the accessories and footwear off, deciding on a bare neck and wrists as well as bare feet as she recited the choreography to Lizzo’s song. This dance has been trending as Lizzo incites everyone to have fun with her upbeat songs. If Bündchen did do footwear with this outfit, a pair of lightweight sneakers from brands like Salomon and Asics would be suitable. Asics and Salomon particularly offer a spectrum of colorways to create playful attires.

Meanwhile, Neto contrasted the model with a bit of color. He wore a bright green muscle tank with lettering across the front. He wore distressed light denim cutoff shorts to match the casualty of his top. Together, the two had different style aesthetics but both demonstrated their dancing was in sync.

