Gillian Anderson is Pretty in Pink With Geometric Heels at ‘The First Lady’ Premiere

Things were getting bright on the red carpet thanks to Gillian Anderson. The actress joined the rest of the cast of the new drama series “The First Lady” to celebrate the premiere on Thursday night in L.A.

The first episode is set to air on April 17 in a thrilling re-telling of America’s history through the eyes of the women of the White House. Anderson stood tall in a strapless hot pink top that matched the trousers she wore. The top resembles a corset with a looser fit for comfortable wear.

Gillian Anderson at the premiere of “The First Lady.” CREDIT: MEGA The actress was joined by big names like Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis, and Dakota Fanning just to name a few.

The trousers are tailored to perfection, cut and hemmed just above the star’s heels. Anderson wore her hair in a short, chic pixie cut styled back and out of her face. For accessories, Anderson opted for dangly crystal earrings with an emerald green accent to complement all of the pink. The almost neon pink hue surely pops against the white background and red, or in this case grey, carpet. It’s a bold choice of color but a safe, simple silhouette that flatters the star’s figure.

To keep the pink theme going, Anderson slipped into some pink pointed pumps adorned with a geometric accent. The shoe matches seamlessly with the full outfit and are killer to boot. The pointed toe is commanding, drawing attention further with the square detailing on the toe. The ensemble is full of youthful colors, making for an attention-grabbing ensemble. The combination of pink and green is a timeless one and Anderson rocks the pairing like a pro. The corset top is elegant and most importantly comfortable, allowing for some breathing room while elongating Anderson’s figure. The loud pop of pink is a win for bright-colored fans everywhere.

Check out these pink pumps.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Dawnira Mix No. 6 Pump, $50.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Nine West Fresh Pointy Toe Pumps, $67 (was $95).

CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Trendz Pointy Toe Pumps, $95.

