Gigi Hadid Goes Chicly Vintage in Fall Colors with Blazer, Trousers & Loafers for Vogue’s ‘Forces Of Fashion’

Gigi Hadid looked like she was ready for fall while attending Vogue’s “Forces Of Fashion” event in New York today. The model styled layers upon layers, shrugging on oversized outerwear and unique oxfords.

Hadid bundled up, styling a dark green and tan jacket overtop a checkered collared button-up. On bottom, she wore green high-waisted trousers with a bell bottom hem that offered the ensemble a sort of 70s vibe. Looking dapper, the Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador fastened a white striped tie to her neck, the star topping her look off with a tan jacket.

Gigi Hadid layers up for fall fashion while arriving at Forces Of Fashion event in New York City on Oct. 14, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Further accessorizing, Hadid sported chunky black sunglasses with green frames. The Guest In Residence owner styled rings on every other finger, pendant necklaces, dangling chain pearl earrings, and a tan and green messenger bag.

Unlike normal loafers the black and white shoes Hadid sported were fitted with gold accents and block heels around two to three inches tall. Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes.

The shoe style is slip on, and are usually worn for formal events. Oxfords can be unisex and have become a popular cold weather shoe. The shoe has been seen on every celebrity in every style from the likes of Bella Hadid to Kourtney Kardashian.

Much like her clothing choices, Hadid’s shoes also veer on the casual side. The socialite frequently wears sneakers by Nike, Puma, and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg, and Alexander Wang. Hadid’s also known for wearing show-stopping pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin, and Giuseppe Zanotti.

