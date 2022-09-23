Gigi Hadid Strus Down The Runway in Towering Platforms & Hooded Dress at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Gigi Hadid just walked the runway for Versace during Milan Fashion Week in a fresh take on wearing head-to-toe black.

The model, who has walked Versace’s shows for over several seasons now, wore a long-sleeve black ankle-length dress with an asymmetrical hood, side cut-out, and a high back slit. The dress coordinated with towering black platform heels with four small buckle straps across them. The Versace team accessorized the look with gold Versace rings and a pair of gold Versace stud earrings.

Gigi Hadid walks the runway of the Versace Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Getty Images

Hadid’s hair was perfectly slicked back under the hood and parted in the center. Her beauty look was very dramatic around the eyes, featuring a smokey eyeshadow heavy cat-eye look, and a cherry red lip.

Gigi Hadid walks the runway of the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Gigi’s supermodel sister Bella Hadid joined her on the Versace runway. Gigi has not only made headlines for walking the Versace show, but just last week during New York Fashion Week, she dazzled the runway walking in Tom Ford’s show closing out the week. In addition to the Hadid sisters, Paris Hilton also walked the runway for Versace’s show as the closing model, causing quite the internet buzz.

Milan Fashion Week runs this season from Tuesday, Sept. 20 to Monday, Sept. 26. Designers and brands on the schedule for this season include Diesel, Fendi, Roberto Cavalli, Moschino, Prada, Versace, Dsquared2, Boss, Dolce & Gabbana, Alberta Ferretti, and Giorgio Armani.

PHOTOS: Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show Brings Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton & More to the Runway