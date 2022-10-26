Gigi Hadid Is a Blue Dream in Velvet Suit & Pointy Pumps at 2022 WWD Honors Awards with Tommy Hilfiger

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gigi Hadid attended the 2022 WWD Honors Awards at Cipriani South Street in New York with her longtime friend and collaborator Tommy Hilfiger yesterday. The model and Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador was dressed much like the designer, sporting a sleek menswear-inspired suit which she paired with pointed-toe footwear.

Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid attend the 2022 WWD Honors at Cipriani South Street on October 25, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Sporting a brilliant blue hue, Hadid’s suit was a velvet rendition of a classic suit consisting of an oversized double-breasted blazer jacket and large trousers to match. Layered underneath the big blazer, the supermodel styled a crisp white button down, the collar portion of the top peaking out from under the outerwear making the Guest In Residence owner look extremely sharp.

Menswear-inspired suits for women sometimes feature oversized blazers and roomy trousers. Though slightly oversized, these suits are made with a women’s form in mind yet feature overt nods to men’s suiting.

Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid attend the 2022 WWD Honors at Cipriani South Street on October 25, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Los Angeles native accessorized with sparkling silver jewelry, stacking chains around her neck, taking a more maximalist approach.

For footwear, the Hadid stepped into stark white pointed-toe heels that streamlined her silhouette and created cohesion by playing off of the bright white accents already present in her ensemble. The chic shoes were also fitted with sharp stiletto-style heels, about 3 to 4 inches in height. The style, while not extraordinary, is a classic choice that many celebrities love for red-carpet appearances.

Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid attend the 2022 WWD Honors at Cipriani South Street on October 25, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Much like her clothing choices, Hadid’s shoe choices often veer on the casual side. The socialite frequently wears comfortable sneakers by Nike, Puma, and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg, and Alexander Wang. Hadid’s also known for wearing show-stopping pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin, and Giuseppe Zanotti.

