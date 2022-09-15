Gigi Hadid Is a Disco Queen in Sequin Gown & Platform Pumps at Tom Ford’s NYFW Runway

Tom Ford closed out New York Fashion Week with a star-studded runway show.
While the front row was packed with familiar faces like Nicole Richie, Katie Holmes and Madonna, the runways also featured well-known models. Gigi Hadid walked for the luxury brand, wearing a dress from the new collection. The garment featured a halter neckline with a large cutout in the bodice. The two-tone dress included both purple and green sequins as well as a high slit up the left leg. Her look was finished off with a pair of dramatic, oversized sequin hoop earrings and her hair was styled in tight curls reminiscent of ’70s style.
The model wore a pair of pointy-toe pumps with the sparkly ensemble. Her metallic heels featured a shiny finish as well as a platform sole, giving Hadid an extra boost.
Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show brought full-on disco glamour to a former trading floor by the World Trade Center in New York City. Spit into three sections for daytime, evening and late-night outings, the collection featured an array of ’70s-worthy metallic and embellished shorts, plunging blouses, lacy undergarments and shimmering gowns, primarily paired with candy-colored ombre platform pumps. The front row was filled with a star-studded crew including Ciara, Madonna, Katie Holmes, Chris Rock and Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, as was the runway, where Joan Smalls, Gigi and Bella Hadid walked.