Gigi Hadid Is a Disco Queen in Sequin Gown & Platform Pumps at Tom Ford’s NYFW Runway

Tom Ford closed out New York Fashion Week with a star-studded runway show.

While the front row was packed with familiar faces like Nicole Richie, Katie Holmes and Madonna, the runways also featured well-known models. Gigi Hadid walked for the luxury brand, wearing a dress from the new collection. The garment featured a halter neckline with a large cutout in the bodice. The two-tone dress included both purple and green sequins as well as a high slit up the left leg. Her look was finished off with a pair of dramatic, oversized sequin hoop earrings and her hair was styled in tight curls reminiscent of ’70s style.

Hadid walking in Tom Ford’s runway show during NYFW on Sept. 14. CREDIT: JP YIM

The model wore a pair of pointy-toe pumps with the sparkly ensemble. Her metallic heels featured a shiny finish as well as a platform sole, giving Hadid an extra boost.

Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show brought full-on disco glamour to a former trading floor by the World Trade Center in New York City. Spit into three sections for daytime, evening and late-night outings, the collection featured an array of ’70s-worthy metallic and embellished shorts, plunging blouses, lacy undergarments and shimmering gowns, primarily paired with candy-colored ombre platform pumps. The front row was filled with a star-studded crew including Ciara, Madonna, Katie Holmes, Chris Rock and Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, as was the runway, where Joan Smalls, Gigi and Bella Hadid walked.

