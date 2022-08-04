×
Gigi Hadid Plays With Mismatched Patterns in Crochet Crop Top, Ripped Jeans & Converse Sneakers

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

SPL5330558_011-3
Gigi Hadid elevated classic jeans and sneakers with a fun top and accessories.

The model stepped out on Wednesday night in NYC with her friend, Leah McCarthy. For the outing, Hadid mixed classic and trendy pieces flawlessly. She paired light wash, high-waisted Danielle Guizio jeans with rips in the knees with a cropped knit top. Her sweater vest featured several different colors and patterns. She added a brown and black bucket hat to the look as well as a pair of round sunglasses. Hadid accessorized further with a chunky necklace and a tiny cream top handle bag.

Hadid in NYC on August 3.
The mom to 1-year-old Khai added a pair of black high-top sneakers to finish off her look. Her Converse Chuck 70 Vintage sneakers featured a white rubber sole as well as a black canvas upper and white laces. Her shoes can be purchased on Converse’s website for $85.

Hadid in NYC on August 3.
Much like this look, Hadid’s shoe choices typically run on the casual side. The Maybelline muse often wears sneakers by Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known to style show-stopping heels, especially pointed-toe pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin for formal occasions.

Check out the gallery to see more of Gigi Hadid’s best street style looks over the years.

