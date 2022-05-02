Gigi Hadid Puts a Twist on Preppy Style in Crop Top, Beaded Trousers & Oxfords Ahead of Met Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gigi Hadid shows off her pre-Met Gala fashion hours before her arrival scheduled this evening in New York City.

The model was spotted Monday morning in a black and white ensemble, including a black cropped sweater over a white cropped button-up.

Gigi Hadid in NYC. CREDIT: Said Elatab/MEGA

The supermodel wore beaded black trousers on the bottom, the beads dispersed up near the top of the pants, becoming less sporadic as they reach the hem. The detail is slightly shiny and gives the simple black pants textural interest. Hadid cinches the pants with a chunky black belt with a shiny gold buckle. The pants have a slightly loose fit, making for comfortable wear.

The simple outfit is perfect for running errands or just for a walk around the city. The model-off-duty style is dominated by both Hadid sisters.

Gigi Hadid in NYC. CREDIT: Said Elatab/MEGA

For footwear, the Frankies Bikinis model dons what looks like dress shoes. Whatever the case may be, the shoes are comfortable and flat, making for a perfect walking shoe. Hadid is immensely busy, so comfortable footwear is just as important as a comfortable outfit.

The style of the studious rounded oxford shoe has been seen on many stars, including Hadid and Kristen Stewart on occasion.

Gigi Hadid in NYC. CREDIT: Said Elatab/MEGA

Style some smart oxfords for summer.

CREDIT: Prada

