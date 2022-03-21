Gigi Hadid Steps Into Sneaker Heels With Exaggerated Pointy Toes for Beauty Commercial

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gigi Hadid stunned off the runway today while shooting a project in New York City.

The supermodel was spotted filming a cosmetics commercial when paparazzi snapped behind-the-scenes photos of her at work. Hadid wore an oversized pink reflective bomber jacket that had chic volume. The reflective sheen is mirrored in the star’s black sweats that tapered off at the bottom to a close. Beneath the pink jacket, Hadid donned a matte black sports bra that contrasted its shine.

Gigi Hadid is seen on a shoot in NYC. CREDIT: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

The world-renowned model kept her new blond tresses up in a slicked-back high pony and wore a wash of purple on her lids, keeping her skin clean and natural. Hadid slipped into some silver jewelry and just like that, she was ready for her close-up.

The catwalk star opted for fancy footwear, switching into lace-up sneaker heels. The toes on the shoes are exaggerated to a sharp point, giving it an interesting shape. The black sneaker boots and two-piece set fall in line with Hadid’s own personal style. The pop of pink is a nice change from the all-black palette, giving the textural outfit some fun color as well. When not on-duty, you can most likely find Hadid in a pair of Air Force 1s or in a classic white sneaker, keeping things cool and casual.

Gigi Hadid is seen on a shoot in NYC. CREDIT: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

