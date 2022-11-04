Gigi Hadid Walks on Wild Side in Leopard Loafers With Pink Socks & Baggy Jeans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Gigi Hadid layered up for another outing in New York.
The model stepped out on Thursday donning a bookish look. She paired a cozy brown cardigan from her line, Guest in Residence, over a beige silk button-down shirt. Hadid added low-rise baggy jeans to the look. Her jeans featured fun appliqués like a smiley face and a cityscape. She played up the outfit even more with a slew of accessories, including colorful necklaces, earrings, a shoulder bag and small round sunglasses.
The mom of one added cool lug-sole loafers to round out the ensemble. Her Agathea loafers, from Reformation, were covered in a leopard print with a black chunky sole. She added bright pink socks that popped under her jeans. Her style retails for $248 on Reformation’s website, and is also available in three other colorways.
Hadid has been known to rock a loafer in the past, most recently wearing a black and white style to Vogue’s “Forces Of Fashion.”
Hadid’s shoe choices typically run on the casual side. The Maybelline muse often wears sneakers by Converse, Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known to style show-stopping heels, especially pointed-toe pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin for formal occasions.
