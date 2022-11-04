Gigi Hadid Walks on Wild Side in Leopard Loafers With Pink Socks & Baggy Jeans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gigi Hadid layered up for another outing in New York.

The model stepped out on Thursday donning a bookish look. She paired a cozy brown cardigan from her line, Guest in Residence, over a beige silk button-down shirt. Hadid added low-rise baggy jeans to the look. Her jeans featured fun appliqués like a smiley face and a cityscape. She played up the outfit even more with a slew of accessories, including colorful necklaces, earrings, a shoulder bag and small round sunglasses.

Hadid steps out in NYC on Nov. 03. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

The mom of one added cool lug-sole loafers to round out the ensemble. Her Agathea loafers, from Reformation, were covered in a leopard print with a black chunky sole. She added bright pink socks that popped under her jeans. Her style retails for $248 on Reformation’s website, and is also available in three other colorways.

Agathea Chunky Loafer CREDIT: Reformation

Hadid has been known to rock a loafer in the past, most recently wearing a black and white style to Vogue’s “Forces Of Fashion.”

Hadid steps out in NYC on Nov. 03. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Hadid’s shoe choices typically run on the casual side. The Maybelline muse often wears sneakers by Converse, Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known to style show-stopping heels, especially pointed-toe pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin for formal occasions.

