Gigi Hadid Joins Tan France as Co-Host of ‘Next in Fashion’ Season Two on Netflix

Gigi Hadid will soon be returning to our TV screens alongside her friend and fellow fashion guru, Tan France.

The 26-year-old has already had a full fashion career, having graced countless covers and runways, she is not stopping there. Hadid has signed on to co-host season 2 of the Netflix competition series “Next in Fashion.” The star will take Alexa Chung’s place, who cohosted with the “Queer Eye” star in Season one.

Gigi Hadid with Anthony Porowski and Tan France (right) in in New York City on June 10, 2018. CREDIT: ATOM/MEGA France and Hadid made a post on Instagram breaking the news. The post was captioned “Who would have thought when we met over Facetime 4 years ago (thanks @evachen212) that we’d be hosting NEXT IN FASHION TOGETHER! You read that right! The secret’s out. You better get ready, casting is now open at netflixreality.com/NIF”

The “Next in Fashion” account also made note of the pair’s friendship turned partnership. The post read “SOME NEWS: these two besties are hosting Next In Fashion Season 2!”

Hadid already has some experience in the world of fashion TV. She acted as a guest judge on the most recent season of “Project Runway.”

The first season premiered on Netflix in January 2020 and featured 18 designers from all over the world who took on different challenges to prove themselves as the most skilled designer. The winning contestant left the show with $250,000 as well as an opportunity to debut their collection with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter. Guest judges on the show included Tommy Hilfiger, Phillip Lim and Eva Chen.

The Season 2 announcement comes as a surprise as Netflix canceled the series in 2020. In an interview with Variety, France indicated the first season might be standalone. “We will not be doing a second season” France said. “this is a one-season show, we don’t know what will happen in the future.”

The show has not yet revealed what this season’s prize will be or when the new season will be released.