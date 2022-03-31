Gigi Hadid Pumps Up the Volume for Maybelline Commercial in Blue Tulle Skirt & Matching Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gigi Hadid goes monochrome in a bright color for her latest sponsorship.

The model was spotted while on the set of her latest Maybelline New York Cosmetics ad campaign in New York City Wednesday afternoon. For the commercial, she went with a look that was voluminous and vibrant.

Gigi Hadid out in New York City wearing a baby blue tulle skirt for Maybelline cosmetics on March 30, 2022. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The runway star Hadid went with an oversized baby blue slouchy blazer that had structured shoulders that made the piece feel modern. Underneath, she had on a matching hoodie that had long white drawstrings for a pop of color contrast. And on the lower half, Hadid coordinated with a billowing tulle skirt in the same eye-catching shade of blue that further elevated the outfit.

To complete everything, Hadid slipped on a pair of baby blue lug-sole sneakers. The shoes’ chunky soles had an overall height of approximately 2 inches and a rectangular pattern imprinted on them.

A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s baby blue lug-sole shoes. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When she’s off-duty, Hadid is known for her modern yet relaxed clothing tastes that she displays on her Instagram feed and in streetwear photos. Recently, she gave the socks and sandals trend a high-fashion twist by wearing Birkenstock x Valentino shoes coordinated with a camel-colored sweatsuit and beige cable-knit socks. Also, she recently donned a chic “Matrix”-inspired look consisting of a long black Burberry trench with the brand’s chunky black sneakers that gave her ensemble a monochromatic touch.

Hadid has an impressive resume within the fashion world. She has appeared in ads for brands like Stuart Weitzman, DKNY and Missoni, just to name a few. She also collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger in 2018 to create a capsule collection that featured outerwear, activewear, distressed denim and jeans that both reflect Hadid’s relaxed tastes and Hilfiger’s design codes.

Pop on a pair of blue platform shoes for a bright finish.

Click through the gallery to see Hadid’s best street style looks.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Reebok Club C Double Geo Platform Sneaker, $80.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Ganni Mid Chelsea Boot, $495.

CREDIT: SSENSE

To Buy: Converse Blue Chuck Taylor All Star Platform Lo Sneakers, $65.