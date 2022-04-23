Gigi Hadid Masters Neutrals in Tan Kith Cropped Jacket, Slouchy Gray Trousers and Chestnut Boots With Mother Yolanda Hadid

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gigi Hadid mastered coordinating neutrals alongside her mother Yolanda Hadid, who made a sleek statement of her own in New York yesterday. They were joined by Yolanda’s boyfriend Joseph Jingoli, the CEO of the construction and development company Jingoli.

Gigi Hadid with her mother Yolanda Hadid while out in New York City on April 22, 2022. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Gigi wore a tan cropped zip-up jacket from Kith that had the brand’s name etched in white. Underneath, she wore a white button-up that had sliced flowy sleeves. She also wore a pair of slouchy gray trousers that were baggy and had wide legs.

As for accessories, she wore a pair of circular sunglasses and a bright green necklace.

Gigi grounded her look with a pair of thick-sole chestnut suede boots with a shiny zipper in the middle.

Yolanda, on the other hand, wore a head-to-toe black ensemble that consisted of a roll-neck diagonal hem sweater paired with shiny leather leggings and matching patent leather pointed-toe booties for a monochromatic finish.

Gigi tends to wear modern and stylish silhouettes. For example, she recently wore an all-black matrix-inspired ensemble consisting of a black Burberry trench, chunky black sneakers from the brand and black sunglasses while in London with her sister Bella Hadid.

The influencer has an impressive resume in the fashion world. She has appeared in ads for brands like Stuart Weitzman, DKNY and Missoni, just to name a few. She also collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger in 2018 to create a capsule collection that featured outerwear, activewear, distressed denim and jeans that both reflect Hadid’s relaxed tastes and Hilfiger’s strong design aesthetic.

