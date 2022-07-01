Gigi Hadid Is Sporty-Cool in Cowboys Top, Cutout Jeans & Platform Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gigi Hadid mastered casual dressing in her latest outfit.

The model stepped out in NYC on Wednesday, just a few days after walking the runway for Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2023 collection alongside her sister, Bella. For her outing, she wore a navy blue Dallas Cowboys crop top underneath an oversized white button down shirt. She added dark wash jeans to the look. Her high-waisted jeans featured cutouts on the sides of the knees with a straight leg opening. Hadid added sunglasses and tied her hair up in a white scrunchie. She also carried a small cream-colored bag.

Hadid in NYC on June 29. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

The mom to 1-year-old Khai added a pair of black high-top sneakers to finish off her look. Her Converse sneakers featured a platform sole as well as a black leather upper and black laces. The sneakers added a bit of trendiness to the look with the platform soles, while remaining classic overall.

Hadid in NYC on June 29. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Much like this look, Hadid’s shoe choices typically run on the casual side. The Maybelline muse often wears sneakers by Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known to style show-stopping heels, especially pointed-toe pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin for formal occasions.

Check out the gallery to see more of Gigi Hadid’s best street style looks over the years.

Slip into these staple sneakers for your next outing.

CREDIT: Converse

To Buy: Chuck Taylor All Star Classic, $65.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Chuck Taylor High Top Platform Sneaker, $75.

CREDIT: Kohl's

To Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged High Top Sneaker, $80.