Gigi Hadid Gives Boxy Crop Top & Baggy Distressed Jeans Sleek Finish With Converse Sneakers

Gigi Hadid created the ultimate street style ensemble by pairing two classic wardrobe staples while out in New York City on Thursday. The runway sensation was casually dressed for a summer stroll in the Big Apple.

Hadid was spotted out in a white cropped blouse. The linen top had a boxy fit with a wide collar and short cuffed sleeves. The supermodel teamed the breezy piece with baggy denim jeans. The low-rise bottoms sat perfectly on her hips and included distressed detailing along the leg and slits at the knee.

Gigi Hadid out in New York City on August 11, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Gigi Hadid spotted out in New York City on August 11, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

To stay cool under the warm east coast temperatures, Hadid pulled her hair back into a bun and covered her eyes with round tinted sunglasses. The supermodel continued to accessorize with a choker necklace and carried her essentials in a small cream handbag.

When it came down to shoes, Hadid tied her look together with grey Converse sneakers. The timeless shoe style gave her look a sporty and edgy finish. The silhouette features lightweight and durable canvas uppers, medial eyelets to enhance airflow and the classic all star ankle patch. Converses have a long-lasting legacy due to their versatility and particularly good fit.

Gigi Hadid out and about in New York City on August 11, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Much like this look, Hadid’s shoe choices typically run on the casual side. The Maybelline muse often wears sneakers by Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known to style show-stopping heels, especially pointed-toe pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin for formal occasions.

