Gigi Hadid Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in Body-Con Dress and Green Sandals at British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
British Vogue X Self-Portrait Summer Party, London, UK – 20 July 2022
Sparkling like she had her own pixie dust was Gigi Hadid at the British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party that took place in London on Wednesday.

There, she shimmered in her bright colors exuding the aesthetics of Tinkerbell. From the green dress to the blonde bun, the high-fashion model looked straight out of a Disney movie. Her accessories were light beside a small green handheld clutch and silver hoops. This magnified the maxi-length, long-sleeved dress she wore. The front of the dress was richly green, with sparkled accents cascading all over in a softly executed fashion. The dress featured a round neck and a thin trimming at its end.

The sleeves of the dress were a tint more transparent with it’s mesh material. Green was the theme in every which way as her manicure fashioned a lighter green color. She contrasted this  with a light and sultry makeup look, showing a perfected pink lip and a faint pink eyeshadow. This makeup idea complimented the monochromatic choices of green and made Hadid look even more like the modernized Disney fairy.

London, UK - 20 July 2022 Pixie Lott at the British Vogue X Self-Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse, London, England. 20 Jul 2022 Pictured: Gigi Hadid. Photo credit: JOR/Capital Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA879949_020.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: JOR/Capital Pictures / MEGA

The signature Tinkerbell hairstyle is a messy bun, so it was no brainer that Hadid reflected that as well. She wore her platinum blonde hair in a top-bun with two middle part strands framing her jaw. Of course, Hadid wore green sandals as her finishing touches.

These green sandals were an essential to this fairy look as this color of the green brought another tone to the bright palette.

See More of Gigi Hadid’s Best Street Style Looks

