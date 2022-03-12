×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Gigi Hadid Debuts Platinum Blond Hair With a Luxe ‘Matrix’-Inspired Outfit & Burberry Sneakers in London

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
Gigi Hadid
2021
2021
2021
2021
View Gallery 67 Images

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was seen alongside her sister Bella Hadid walking the streets of London today with a striking new look.

blond hair, Models Gigi and Bella Hadid make a fashionable appearance at Burberry Fashion show in LondonPictured: Gigi Hadid,Bella HadidRef: SPL5295666 110322 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Models Gigi and Bella Hadid make a fashionable appearance at Burberry Fashion show in London on March 11, 2022.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The candid photo of the pair shows Bella and then Gigi stepping out of a car, walking side by side in two completely different outfits. Gigi shows off her silver-blond locks tied back in a bun. The social media star donned a long black Burberry trench and the brand’s black chunky sneakers with a slight platform and rounded toe.

The model’s black sunglasses completed the outfit’s “Matrix”-style inspiration as it was very militaristic, leaning on references from the futuristic film. Gigi’s platinum blond hair added a stark contrast to her typical golden locs, giving the model a slight edge. he all-black in contrast with the model’s wild hair is an intense statement.

Gigi Hadid in London.
Gigi Hadid in London.
CREDIT: Timmie / SplashNews.com
sneakers, Models Gigi and Bella Hadid make a fashionable appearance at Burberry Fashion show in LondonPictured: Gigi Hadid,Bella HadidRef: SPL5295666 110322 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Gigi Hadid’s sneakers.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Hadid is well-known for her extensive modeling career. From walking for Victoria’s Secret to Versace, the model is quite versatile, fitting almost every concept. The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree. The Hadid sisters take after their mother in the modeling world. Gigi started modeling at a young age thanks to her mother Yolanda Hadid’s influence and has been modeling beside her younger sister ever since. Even their brother Anwar Hadid has gotten in on the family business, modeling for brands like Valentino and for magazines like Vogue.

This look, while simple, really packs a punch.

See more of Gigi’s street style through the years.

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’ Sponsored

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad