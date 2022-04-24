Gigi Hadid Embraces Lingerie Inspo in Daring Lace Corset Top & Pointy Pumps for 27th Birthday Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Gigi Hadid was a vision in white for her 27th birthday party.
The model was spotted walking down the street, pictured in a lacy white ensemble by Dion Lee, last night in New York, standing tall in a pure white jacket with strong shoulder pads. The jacket is lacy, light, and quite lengthy, stopping almost at floor-length. The shoulders are squared off and commanding, juxtaposed by the lacy, dainty finish. The supermodel donned a white corset top to match with lace trim and a structured bodice and a subtle crop. For bottoms, Hadid went for barely-there lacy white trousers with a lengthy finish.
Hadid opted for layered necklaces, some pearl and some gold, also decorating her ears and fingers in chunky gold jewelry. She also wore a dainty gold body chain around her waist, just below the corset top. The runway fixture also carried around a pink bedazzled clutch. Hadid slicked her hair up and back into a high ponytail. The look is bold and certainly beautiful, exploring the realm of lace and lingerie in a tasteful way.
Corset tops have become a huge hit among celebrities like Hadid, the style is also featured on her younger sister Bella Hadid. It’s an easy way to style a rather risque piece, taking the style and amping up the drama thanks to all that lace. It’s the perfect way to spice up an all-white ensemble, mixing passionate style elements with that fun textural lace.
On her feet, Hadid wore white pumps with a killer pointed toe. The pumps are a classic shape, flattering Hadid’s feet in all the right ways. The heel looks comfortable and lived in, the model moving with ease. The pointed toe is grown-up, slightly sophisticated, giving the lacy look a bit of edge.
See more of Hadid’s style through the years.
