Gigi Hadid Embraces Lingerie Inspo in Daring Lace Corset Top & Pointy Pumps for 27th Birthday Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gigi Hadid was a vision in white for her 27th birthday party.

The model was spotted walking down the street, pictured in a lacy white ensemble by Dion Lee, last night in New York, standing tall in a pure white jacket with strong shoulder pads. The jacket is lacy, light, and quite lengthy, stopping almost at floor-length. The shoulders are squared off and commanding, juxtaposed by the lacy, dainty finish. The supermodel donned a white corset top to match with lace trim and a structured bodice and a subtle crop. For bottoms, Hadid went for barely-there lacy white trousers with a lengthy finish.

Gigi Hadid out and about for her birthday. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Hadid opted for layered necklaces, some pearl and some gold, also decorating her ears and fingers in chunky gold jewelry. She also wore a dainty gold body chain around her waist, just below the corset top. The runway fixture also carried around a pink bedazzled clutch. Hadid slicked her hair up and back into a high ponytail. The look is bold and certainly beautiful, exploring the realm of lace and lingerie in a tasteful way.

Related Carly Rae Jepsen Takes the Coachella Stage in Retro-Inspired Lace Top, Shorts & Booties for Weekend 2 Heidi Klum Goes Monochrome in All-Black Leather & Pointy Pumps for 'America's Got Talent' Arrival Gigi Hadid Masters Neutrals in Tan Kith Cropped Jacket, Slouchy Gray Trousers and Chestnut Boots With Mother Yolanda Hadid

Bella Hadid, left, and Gigi Hadid in New York on April 23, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA Corset tops have become a huge hit among celebrities like Hadid, the style is also featured on her younger sister Bella Hadid. It’s an easy way to style a rather risque piece, taking the style and amping up the drama thanks to all that lace. It’s the perfect way to spice up an all-white ensemble, mixing passionate style elements with that fun textural lace.

Gigi Hadid out and about for her birthday. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

On her feet, Hadid wore white pumps with a killer pointed toe. The pumps are a classic shape, flattering Hadid’s feet in all the right ways. The heel looks comfortable and lived in, the model moving with ease. The pointed toe is grown-up, slightly sophisticated, giving the lacy look a bit of edge.

Gigi Hadid out and about for her birthday. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

See more of Hadid’s style through the years.

Step into white pumps for your next birthday bash.

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Heel, $140

Buy Now: Schutz Lou Leather Pump, $98

Buy Now: Balenciaga Square Knife Pump, $850