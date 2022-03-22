Gigi Hadid Revives the Socks With Sandals Trend With Birkenstock x Valentino Slides

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gigi Hadid sported a casual look during her latest outing in NYC on Tuesday.

She wore a tan matching lounge set including a long-sleeve knit sweater and knee-length sweat shorts. She added to the cozy feel with beige knit knee-high socks as well as a beige beanie hat. Hadid accessorized with dark black rectangle sunglasses and a white crossbody purse.

Gigi Hadid in NYC on March 22. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

She slipped into a comfortable pair of sandals for her outing. She wore black two-strap Arizona sandals from Birkenstock x Valentino. Her slides featured black leather material with adjustable straps and the VLTN logo.

A closer look at Hadid’s shoes. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Her sister Bella was also seen exiting the same studio that evening. She also wore a white tank top, gray trousers, a colorful sweater, and brown rubber shoes.

Bella Hadid in NYC on March 22. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Gigi’s outing comes right after she was seen filming a cosmetics commercial, where she wore an oversized pink reflective bomber jacket that had chic volume with a matte black sports bra that contrasted its shine. She paired the jacket with shiny black sweats that tapered off at the bottom to a close and black lace-up sneaker heels with a pointed toe.

Much like these sandals, Gigi’s shoe choices typically veer on the casual side. The Maybelline muse frequently wears sneakers by Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. She’s also been know to rock a slide sandal in her day, from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known for wearing show-stopping heels, especially pointed-toe pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman and Giuseppe Zanotti for formal occasions.

