Gigi Hadid Brings Barbiecore Energy In Hot Pink Pumps & Fitted Corset For Guest In Residence Launch Party

Gigi Hadid painted the city pink in honor of the launch of her new knitwear label Guest in Residence. To celebrate the new fashion venture, the supermodel hosted a star-studded party at Saks L’Avenue in New York City on Tuesday night. The runway sensation was joined by her sister Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Precious Lee and celebrity stylist Law Roach.

Of course, Gigi brought her fashion A-game for the big night. The media personality put a street style spin on a business-chic fashion moment. Gigi wore a Barbie-pink button-down shirt that was styled off one shoulder. She teamed the vibrant staple with a nude corset top and white cargo-style trousers. The baggy bottoms had distressed detailing along the side seam and on the hem.

Gigi Hadid arrives at the launch party for her Guest in Residence brand held at Saks L’Avenue in New York City on September 6, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Gigi Hadid arrives at the launch party for her new brand Guest In Residence at Saks L’Avenue in New York City on September 6, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

The 27-year-old socialite accessorized with layered choker necklaces and a pink Miu Miu Wander bag. Gigi styled her hair in an updo and opted for soft natural makeup.

Sticking to a Barbiecore aesthetic, Gigi completed her look with a pair of hot pink pumps. The silhouette peaked out underneath her pants and appeared to have a sharp, elongated triangular toe.

GIgi Hadid attends the launch party for her Guest in Residence brand held at Saks L’Avenue in New York City on September 6, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Hadid’s shoe choices typically run on the casual side. The Maybelline muse often wears sneakers by Converse, Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known to style show-stopping heels, especially pointed-toe pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin for formal occasions.

