Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Models 6-Inch Hot Pink Valentino Heels & Alo Yoga Invisible Thong for High-Low Summer Style Statement on Instagram

Model, author and influencer Georgina Rodríguez recently took to Instagram to highlight her love for a noted athleisure brand. The 28-year-old fiancée of Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo recently modeled Alo Yoga pieces while wearing a towering pair of Valentino platforms, creating an Instagram-ready high-low summer look.

In a video set to Seal’s song “Amazing,” Rodríguez wears an Alo Yoga 1/4-zip white pullover cropped jacket paired with the brand’s black invisible thong bottoms. For footwear, the Spanish model slipped on a pair of hot pink Valentino platform heels featuring a chunky 2-inch platform and a towering 6-inch heel.

Rodríguez paired the look with a robust collection of platinum diamond jewelry, including minimal stud earrings, statement rings and a large diamond pavé watch. The star wore her dark hair in long waist-grazing braids, wearing a minimal glowing makeup look.

Rodríguez was recently announced as the face of Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign, modeling the brand’s newest designer pieces in a breathtaking concrete Spanish villa. Though this is her first major fashion campaign, Rodríguez has previously modeled for underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay and Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard. Notably, the 28-year-old met Ronaldo while working as a fashion sales associate in Madrid in 2016, a testament to her longtime interest in the fashion industry.

Last January, Netflix debuted a six-episode mini-series titled “Soy Georgina,” or “I Am Georgina” in English, documenting Rodríguez’s rise to fame and daily life with Ronaldo.

