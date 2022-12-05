Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Elevates Little Black Dress With Go-Go Boots at Maison Valentino Exhibit

Georgina Rodríguez hopped on Instagram to take us behind the scenes of her recent visit to the Maison Valentino exhibit at the Qatar Art Museum. She did so in style.



The exhibition: ‘Forever Valentino’ is an homage to founder Valentino Garavani and is located at Doha’s M7 hub. The collection of historic pieces spans from the present day all the way to 1959.

Rodríguez wore a black bodycon minidress for the visit. The ensemble featured a turtleneck and long sleeves. The model styled her hair in a low bun and selected a gold watch and Hermès Kelly bag for accessories.

On her feet, she decided to offer up some contrast with a pair of textured white boots that rose right beneath her knees. This pair is designed with a pointed toe and stiletto heel, elevating her look by at least 3 inches.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Georgina Rodriguez attends the “Tar” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1, 2022 in Venice. CREDIT: Getty Images

Working as a model and influencer, Rodríguez has an affinity for fashion. When it comes to shoes, Rodríguez’s footwear arsenal consists of crystal sandals, stiletto pumps, mules, over-the-knee boots and sneakers.

PHOTOS: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Style Through the Years