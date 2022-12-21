Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Shines in Thigh-High Slit Dress & Bejeweled Pumps on Elle Spain Cover

Georgina Rodríguez is Elle Spain‘s January 2023 cover star. In the new interview, the model opens up about family life, her relationship with Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and her upcoming Netflix series, “I Am Georgina.”

Rodríguez posed in a variety of fierce and fashionable ensembles throughout the spread. The actual cover offers an up-close shot of the 28-year-old socialite wearing a mesh half-face covering with a black sparkling sequin blazer.

In another image, Rodríguez appears all smiles while wearing a brown Sportsmax dress. The piece featured pointy shoulder pads with a turtleneck and one long sleeve.

The spread continues with Rodríguez looking effortlessly chic in a black wool Stella McCartney cape and Max Mara high-waist trousers. The top featured a high-slit on the side, which helped to show off her pants that included a bold black line on the outseam. To further elevate the moment, she accessorized with baby pink opera gloves and styled her hair in a low bun.

In another shot, the media personality strikes a model-worthy pose in a dark grey Dolce & Gabbana dress. The garment had a ruched, fitted bodice and long sleeves and thin spaghetti straps.

Along with her photos, Rodríguez also uploaded a video by Hearst magazine, where she elegantly struts onto a set in a glittering thigh-high slit dress and sharp pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette included a triangular pointed toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Lastly, the mother-of-three made a vibrant style statement in a feathered ombré skirt and sleek black turtleneck. She accessorized with a cream, wide-brimmed fedora hat and a slew of midi rings.

Rodríguez’s incomparable style is just the tip of the iceberg. She was announced as the face of Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign earlier this year, modeling the brand’s newest designer pieces in a stunning concrete Spanish villa. Though this is her first major fashion campaign, Rodríguez has previously modeled underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay and Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard.

