Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Serves Up World Cup Glamour in Midi Dress & Metallic Pumps to Cheer for Portugal

Georgina Rodríguez brought glamour to the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup. The model watched Portugal’s last game against Switzerland this week and cheered for her boyfriend, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, in sleek style.

In a post on an Instagram post made on Dec. 7, Rodríguez showed off her versatile outfit.

She wore a black strapless dress underneath a lengthy sage green cardigan made of a silky material.

For accessories, Rodríguez stacked on the jewelry — her look included a dazzling diamond-encrusted necklace, layered bangles and bracelets, a watch, rings, and brilliantly shining stud earrings to match. She also carried a white quilted Chanel bag with a silver chain shoulder strap.

As for her footwear, Rodríguez sported metallic silver pumps with impressive pointed toes and a reflective sheen. Along with the triangular toes, the pair was accompanied by 3 to 4-inch heels that added elevation, streamlining the model’s silhouette.

Rodríguez has a penchant for fashion. She was announced as the face of Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign earlier this year, modeling the brand’s newest designer pieces in a stunning concrete Spanish villa. Though this is her first major fashion campaign, Rodríguez has previously modeled for underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay and Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard.

Rodríguez attends The Latin Recording Academy’s 2022 Person of the Year Gala Honoring Marco Antonio Solis on Nov. 16. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Last we saw her, Rodríguez was active on her Instagram, sharing a behind-the-scenes video of her recent visit to the Maison Valentino exhibit at the Qatar Art Museum. The social media personality wore a black bodycon minidress for the visit with a pair of white boots.

