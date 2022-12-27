Georgina Rodriguez Gifts Cristiano Ronaldo a Rolls Royce on Christmas Day in Red Bodycon Dress & Furry Mules

Georgina Rodríguez surprised her boyfriend, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, with a luxurious Christmas gift this year — and she did it in festive style.

Rodríguez shared on Instagram a video showing the moment Ronaldo received his holiday gift, a brand new Rolls Royce Dawn 2022, which is reportedly valued at $356,500.

For the occasion, Rodríguez wore a red bodycon midi dress, channeling the color of the holiday season. The fitted silhouette featured 3/4 sleeves and a buttoned top. The model added some glistening pieces to the look with a variety of gold-toned bracelets and silver-toned oversized hoops.

To complete the look, the model slipped into a pair of red sheepskin fur mules by Le Silla. The $1,021 style featured a crystal-embellished stiletto heel that was 4.7 inches tall.

Related Ariel Winter Matches With Boyfriend Luke Benward in Cozy Plaid Onesies for Christmas Kris Jenner Radiates in Red Ruffled Dress & Metallic Pumps at Kardashian-Jenner's Christmas Eve Party Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Christmas With Her Family in a Flowy Mint Green Dress

Mules are shoes featuring an open back without any type of strap or constraint on the heel. The shoe style is most often thought of in its closed-toe variety, though it can also be an open-toed shoe silhouette featuring a thick strap across the top of the foot.

Le Silla’s mules CREDIT: Le Silla

Rodríguez has grown to become a fashion icon. She often favors fitted silhouettes for formal events. She often slips into pointed-toe pumps in various patterns and textures for any occasion. Her vast closet is filled with pieces from designer brands like Maison Valentino, Christian Louboutin and Louis Vuitton. She was just seen at the World Cup supporting her boyfriend wearing a midi dress with metallic pumps.

Georgina Rodriguez attends the “Tar” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1, 2022 in Venice. CREDIT: Getty Images

This has been an eventful year for the model. Rodríguez announced she was the face of Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign earlier this year. In the past, she has also been seen modeling for the underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay and Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard. She also just announced that she will be the cover star of Elle Spain’s January 2023 issue. In the interview, the model opened up about her family life, her relationship with soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, and her upcoming Netflix series, “I Am Georgina.”

PHOTOS: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Style Through the Years