Gemma Chan Dazzles the Venice Film Festival Red Carpet in Louis Vuitton

Gemma Chan has arrived at the Venice Film Festival red-carpet, but there were no gowns or dresses for this starlet.

Chan, who is in attendance at the Venice Film Festival to promote her new film “Don’t Worry Darling,” went for a more street-style look for the occasion. Her look from Louis Vuitton included a peplum rib knit tank top with small brown accents at the neckline and stripes reminiscent of Louis Vuitton’s signature Damier checkerboard pattern. It also left room for Chan to show off her midriff. The tank was paired with high-waisted gold two-button pants that had two large statement pockets on the middle thigh with a gradient style pattern that matched well with the rib knitting on the tank top. Above the hemline of the pants cuff were two buttons.

Chris Pine and Gemma Chan arrive for the photocall for “Don’t Worry Darling” during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

For footwear, Chan wore gold-toe shoes that elevated her look of casual opulence. She kept the accessories to a minimum, with a few bangles and bracelets divided between her arms.

For beauty, she parted her hair more to the right side and let her wavy hair rest perfectly to frame her face. Her beauty look highlighted her facial features, including blush and highlighter on her cheekbones. She went for dark pink lips and light eye makeup, including eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, and mascara for her eyes to pop.

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from August 31—September 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.