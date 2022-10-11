Geena Davis Coordinates Bold Colors in Pink 3D Floral Jumpsuit & Neon Orange Pumps on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Clad in vibrant pops of color, Geena Davis sat down on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” yesterday to talk about her new memoir, “Dying of Politeness.” The “Beetlejuice” actress wore a fuchsia pink sleeveless Peggy Hartanto “Perimeter“ jumpsuit embellished with blooming floral appliqués that traveled up the one-shoulder asymmetrical bodice.

The bottom of Davis’ jumpsuit consisted of wide legged pleated pants that allowed the gender equality advocate a range of free flowing movement and comfort. Jumpsuits were first created in the early 1900s for people who were, yes, literally jumping out of planes. The style first transferred over to the fashion scene in the 1930s, but was mostly utilitarian (a la Rosie the Riveter) for several decades.

Geena Davis arrives on set for “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on October 10, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

It wasn’t until the 1960s that jumpsuits caught on in casual fashion, dominating style trends until the 1980s. After a hiatus from popular fashion, jumpsuits came back again in the early 2000s, especially catching on in formalwear.

The author sparingly accessorized with a few gold earrings that brought on the bling and wore her long brown pin straight hair down parted in the middle. Much like her hair and jewelry, Davis’ makeup was also kept simple and chic.

For footwear, the starl stepped into sleek bright orange pointed-toe heels that streamlined the outfit, while offering up a whimsical neon hue. The pump style, while not all that conventional in color, is a classic choice that many celebrities love for red carpet appearances.

Geena Davis arrives on set for “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on October 10, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

In addition to being a celebrated actress, she is the founder of The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. Davis’ book, which was inspired by the star’s acting career and a near-death experience she had as a child, is available now.

