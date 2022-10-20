Gayle King Bursts with Color in Striped Dress & Navy Pumps for Variety’s New York Party

Gayle King continues to showcase her spirited style. The “CBS Mornings” anchor attended Variety’s New York Party at American Bar yesterday night. The event, held at the American Bar, recognized Brendan Fraser and Darren Aronofsky for their acclaimed film “The Whale.”

For the soiree, King opted for a vibrant ensemble featuring a mid-sleeve dress with chromatic color block stripes in scarlet, navy, aquamarine, mustard, white, pastel pink hues, and a glittery finish. She accessorized with silver dangle earrings, a heart-shaped pendant necklace, and an Apple Watch with a vivid-tinctured band.

Gayle King attends Variety, The New York Party at American Bar on Oct. 19, 2022, in New York City. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Variety via Getty Images

The New York Times Bestselling Author coordinated her colorful look with pastel pink nails, eyeshadow in a similar shade, and shiny red lip gloss. King wore her hair in her signature side-part bob that framed her face and curved at the ends.

Related Meghan Markle Opens Up About Grieving Queen Elizabeth & Returning to Hollywood in Floral Dress With Sparkling Sandals for Variety Cover Story Keke Palmer Is Military-Chic in Cargo Vest & Matching Skirt with Hidden Heels at the Newport Beach Film Festival Meghan Stalter Gets Romantic in Sheer Lavender Dress & Mary Jane Heels For Variety's Power of Women 2022 Event

As for footwear, she slipped into a pair of navy pumps. The sleek shoe design featured a sharp heel, a slightly elevated midsole, and a glossy finish. Labels such as Michael Kors, Phillip Plein, Christian Louboutin, and Monique Lhuillier have made this shoe a part of their seasonal collections, re-imagining this classic style in a range of colorways, patterns, three-dimensional embellishments, and decorative additions. For Michael Kors’ New York Fashion Week presentation last month, the brand incorporated the shoe as part of its spring 2023 line, debuting several sharp silhouetted ones in magenta, sunflower, and black.

Gayle King attends Variety, The New York Party at American Bar on Oct. 19, 2022, in New York City. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Variety via Getty Images

Whether on air or making her latest television appearance, King has worn a variety of heel styles that fuse kaleidoscopic designs and jazzy prints. For her Sept. 6 segment on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” alongside Tony Dokoupil, she blended olive-toned sandals with a crystal-adorned vamp, a long-sleeve neon green dress, and matching lime frames.

At the 2022 Country Music Television Awards, she enlivened a pair of ruby-red sandals with a Barbiecore-inspired glittery hot pink sleeveless jumpsuit layered by a sheer, floor-length embroidered magenta cape.

PHOTOS: Gayle King’s Shoe Style Through the Years